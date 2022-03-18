Successful St Patrick’s Day event at Slemish

Visitors were treated to a host of entertainment for all ages in the award winning village of Broughshane, with performances from the lively band, Ragaire, and the 20-strong, Portglenone Comhaltas Group.

The award-winning Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market proved to be a hit to the public with over 20 stalls showcasing a wide range of artisan produce and high quality hand crafted goods.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “It was fantastic to be able to come together and celebrate St Patrick’s Day in person this year. I myself took part in in the trek, it was windy but an enjoyable outing and I commend all those who took part in the trek up Slemish.

“Thank you to Broughshane & District Community Association for providing the brilliant array of entertainment in the village for the visitors.”

This event was supported by The Executive Office through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Program.

