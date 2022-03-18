Loading...
Aidan Malone and Lindsay Tsang with dog KAI, after completing the St Patricks Day climb on Slemish mountain in Co Antrim.Photo Paul Faith

Successful St Patrick’s Day event at Slemish

Hundreds of people took part in the traditional trek up Slemish to celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2022, as the event returned to the mountain for the first time in two years.

By Elinor Glynn
Friday, 18th March 2022, 2:33 pm

Visitors were treated to a host of entertainment for all ages in the award winning village of Broughshane, with performances from the lively band, Ragaire, and the 20-strong, Portglenone Comhaltas Group.

The award-winning Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market proved to be a hit to the public with over 20 stalls showcasing a wide range of artisan produce and high quality hand crafted goods.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “It was fantastic to be able to come together and celebrate St Patrick’s Day in person this year. I myself took part in in the trek, it was windy but an enjoyable outing and I commend all those who took part in the trek up Slemish.

“Thank you to Broughshane & District Community Association for providing the brilliant array of entertainment in the village for the visitors.”

This event was supported by The Executive Office through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Program.

1.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, with local people after completeing the St Patricks Day climb on Slemish mountain in Co Antrim

2.

Stopping for a pic on their St Patrick's Day trek up Slemish

3.

Buick family from Ballymena after completing the St Patricks Day climb on Slemish mountain in Co Antrim.Photo Paul Faith

4.

Visitors were treated to a host of entertainment for all ages in the award winning village of Broughshane

