Glarryford Farmers' Hall Limited summer barbecue will take place on Friday, August 18 at 7.30pm in a marquee at Ballymena Livestock Market.

Adult tickets are priced at £20 to include steak/chicken and ice-cream while tickets for children are priced at £5 (hotdog and ice-cream),.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Come along, cook your own meat and enjoy music by Neil McKeown. Everyone welcome.

Glarryford Farmers' Hall Limited Summer BBQ is on Friday 18th August at 7.30pm in a marquee at Ballymena Livestock Market. Credit Glarryford YFC