Summer barbecue for Glarryford Young Farmers' Club

It’s summer barbecue time for Glarryford Young Farmers’ Club.
By Una Culkin
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 15:12 BST

Glarryford Farmers' Hall Limited summer barbecue will take place on Friday, August 18 at 7.30pm in a marquee at Ballymena Livestock Market.

Adult tickets are priced at £20 to include steak/chicken and ice-cream while tickets for children are priced at £5 (hotdog and ice-cream),.

Come along, cook your own meat and enjoy music by Neil McKeown. Everyone welcome.

To order tickets please contact Gillian on 07736233703. Ticket collection will be at the hall on Wednesday, August 9 from 7.30-8.30pm.

