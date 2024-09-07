Sun-kissed photos as Northern Ireland International Air Show wows the crowds

All eyes were to the skies for a packed programme of thrilling aerial displays. There was also plenty of ground-based activities for the whole family to enjoy.
1. NI International Airshow
The Leading Ladies who performed at the NI International Airshow in Portrush. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council
2. NI International Airshow
There was plenty for visitors to see at the NI International Airshow in Portrush on Saturday. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council
3. NI International Airshow
Thousands of people attended the NI International Airshow in Portrush on Saturday. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council
4. NI International Airshow
Blue skies made for a perfect day at the NI International Airshow in Portrush on Saturday. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.