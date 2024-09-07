Sun-kissed photos as Northern Ireland International Air Show wows the crowds

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Sep 2024, 17:41 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2024, 20:02 BST
Crowds flocked to Portrush on Saturday for the first day of this year’s Northern Ireland International Air Show.

All eyes were to the skies for a packed programme of thrilling aerial displays. There was also plenty of ground-based activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The Leading Ladies who performed at the NI International Airshow in Portrush.

1. NI International Airshow

The Leading Ladies who performed at the NI International Airshow in Portrush. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

There was plenty for visitors to see at the NI International Airshow in Portrush on Saturday.

2. NI International Airshow

There was plenty for visitors to see at the NI International Airshow in Portrush on Saturday. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

Thousands of people attended the NI International Airshow in Portrush on Saturday.

3. NI International Airshow

Thousands of people attended the NI International Airshow in Portrush on Saturday. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

Blue skies made for a perfect day at the NI International Airshow in Portrush on Saturday.

4. NI International Airshow

Blue skies made for a perfect day at the NI International Airshow in Portrush on Saturday. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Portrush
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice