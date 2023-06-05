Sun shines as Sixmilewater District parade staged in Ballyclare
Members of Sixmilewater District LOL No 10 and Sixmilewater District Royal Arch Purple Chapter No 10 held their annual church parade and divine service in Ballyclare Presbyterian Church yesterday (Sunday).
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:22 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:23 BST
Brethren were accompanied by Glenwherry Ulster Convention Flute Band during their parade around Ballyclare town centre.
Check out these photographs from the event.
Page 1 of 2