Members of the colour party at Harrier Way.Members of the colour party at Harrier Way.
Sun shines as Sixmilewater District parade staged in Ballyclare

Members of Sixmilewater District LOL No 10 and Sixmilewater District Royal Arch Purple Chapter No 10 held their annual church parade and divine service in Ballyclare Presbyterian Church yesterday (Sunday).
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:22 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:23 BST

Brethren were accompanied by Glenwherry Ulster Convention Flute Band during their parade around Ballyclare town centre.

Check out these photographs from the event.

District Officers march in The Square area of Ballyclare.

1. On the march in Ballyclare

District Officers march in The Square area of Ballyclare. Photo: Contributed

The annual parade took place on June 4.

2. On parade in Ballyclare

The annual parade took place on June 4. Photo: Contributed

Members of Sixmilewater District LOL No 10 and Sixmilewater District Royal Arch Purple Chapter No 10 took part in the joint parade.

3. On parade in Ballyclare

Members of Sixmilewater District LOL No 10 and Sixmilewater District Royal Arch Purple Chapter No 10 took part in the joint parade. Photo: Contributed

Members of the colour party on Harrier Way.

4. On parade in Ballyclare

Members of the colour party on Harrier Way. Photo: Contributed

