Sun shines as visitors flock to May Fair Day
Residents from across Antrim and Newtownabbey, as well as visitors from outside the borough, took in the sights and sounds of the traditional Ballyclare May Fair Day on May 23.
By Russell Keers
Published 24th May 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 14:41 BST
The annual event, which has been taking place in the south Antrim town for over 265 years, only stopping during World War II, the mid-1970s, the Foot and Mouth outbreak and the Covid-19 pandemic, returned to the town centre with a traditional horse fair, stalls and amusements.
Here’s 20 photographs from the May Day festivities.
