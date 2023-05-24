Register
Families gathered to celebrate May Fair Day on Ballyclare Main Street.Families gathered to celebrate May Fair Day on Ballyclare Main Street.
Sun shines as visitors flock to May Fair Day

Residents from across Antrim and Newtownabbey, as well as visitors from outside the borough, took in the sights and sounds of the traditional Ballyclare May Fair Day on May 23.
By Russell Keers
Published 24th May 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 14:41 BST

The annual event, which has been taking place in the south Antrim town for over 265 years, only stopping during World War II, the mid-1970s, the Foot and Mouth outbreak and the Covid-19 pandemic, returned to the town centre with a traditional horse fair, stalls and amusements.

Here’s 20 photographs from the May Day festivities.

Matthew and Caron from Lake and Oak Coppersmithing with their one of a kind jewellery and sculptures.

1. All the fun of the fair

Matthew and Caron from Lake and Oak Coppersmithing with their one of a kind jewellery and sculptures. Photo: Contributed

Abigail having a great time at Sensory Kids NI.

2. All the fun of the fair

Abigail having a great time at Sensory Kids NI. Photo: Contributed

Jacob fascinated by the lamp at the Sensory Kids event in the Library.

3. All the fun of the fair

Jacob fascinated by the lamp at the Sensory Kids event in the Library. Photo: Contributed

Corrie with Eoin and Catherine with Phoebe enjoying the Coronation Street Party.

4. All the fun of the fair

Corrie with Eoin and Catherine with Phoebe enjoying the Coronation Street Party. Photo: Contributed

