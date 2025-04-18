With golf very much the sport of the moment in Causeway Coast and Glens as the R&A Open tournament fast approaches this July, the sun shone brightly for the event which raised almost £2,300 for MindWise and Northern Ireland Kidney Patients’ Association (NIKPA).

Mayor, Councillor McQuillan who presented the winning prizes said: “Thank you to everyone who participated in the charity golf day, to the sponsors and of course to Portstewart Golf Club for hosting us.

“I am delighted we have raised so much for both MindWise and NIKPA and it was fantastic to have support from Council staff, members of the public and local community which helped make the event such as success.”

The event, which took place on April 11, is just one of two fundraising events the Mayor is hosting this Spring, with his Darkness into Light Walk scheduled for Saturday, May 10 – an event with which the Deputy Mayor will also be involved.

Councillor McQuillan added: “MindWise and NIKPA provide valuable support for residents of Causeway Coast and Glens and beyond, and I am delighted to continue to raise funds for them.

“This year in particular I was pleased to arrange a golfing tournament as I know residents and amateur golfers across the many clubs located in our Council area are looking forward to the Open this July especially with Rory McIlroy winning the Masters last weekend!

“I’d encourage visitors to also take time to see what the whole of Causeway Coast and Glens has to offer and stay a while.”

1 . CHARITY The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has hosted a Charity Golf Day at Portstewart Golf Club’s Riverside Course in aid of MindWise and NIKPA. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

