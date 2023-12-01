Sunday Times reveals the top schools in Northern Ireland in annual Parent Power Guide
The paper’s Parent Power Guide is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s top schools.
The latest guide is the 31st edition and is now available online and in print this Sunday.
The fully searchable national database of over 1,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode, is available online here.
Lumen Christi College in Derry / Londonderry has been ranked as the leading secondary school in Northern Ireland and is ranked 17th in the UK.
Friends’ School in Lisburn is in second place in the latest list – 21st position overall in the UK.
All the schools in the list were ranked according to the first true set of post-pandemic examination results.
What are the top 20 schools in Northern Ireland according to the Sunday Times Parent Power Guide?
- Lumen Christi College, Derry / Londonderry
- Friends’ School, Lisburn
-
Our Lady and St Patrick's College, Knock, Belfast
-
St Mary's Grammar School, Magherafelt
-
St Dominic's Grammar School for girls, Belfast
-
Strathearn School, Belfast
-
Sullivan Upper School, Holywood
-
St Louis Grammar School, Ballymena
-
Banbridge Academy, Banbridge
-
Rainey Endowed School, Magherafelt
-
Belfast Royal Academy, Belfast
-
Aquinas Diocesan Grammar School, Belfast
-
Dalriada School, Ballymoney
-
Ballymena Academy, Ballymena
-
Omagh Academy, Omagh
-
Ballyclare High School, Ballyclare
-
Royal School Armagh, Armagh
-
Wallace High School, Lisburn
-
Methodist College, Belfast
-
Enniskillen Royal Grammar School (previously Portora Royal School)
Helen Davies, Editor of Parent Power, said: “The educational landscape continues to be challenging across both the state and independent sectors, and this is the first true assessment of post-pandemic exam results. We believe these rankings – and all the additional information on offer in Parent Power – provide parents with a more reliable guide to academic achievement in schools today.
"The guide showcases academic excellence but also celebrates schools who may not be right at the top but are rising, innovating and helping pupils flourish. Being a teenager is hard enough, and the past few years since Covid have made life even harder. It is heartening to highlight the achievements of so many students and schools across the UK.”