Sunday Times reveals the top schools in Northern Ireland in annual Parent Power Guide

The Sunday Times has revealed the leading secondary schools in Northern Ireland in its annual league table of the top-performing schools across the UK.

The paper’s Parent Power Guide is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s top schools.

The latest guide is the 31st edition and is now available online and in print this Sunday.

Lumen Christi College in Derry / Londonderry has been ranked as the leading secondary school in Northern Ireland and is ranked 17th in the UK.

Friends’ School in Lisburn is in second place in the latest list – 21st position overall in the UK.

All the schools in the list were ranked according to the first true set of post-pandemic examination results.

What are the top 20 schools in Northern Ireland according to the Sunday Times Parent Power Guide?

Lumen Christi College, Derry / Londonderry Friends’ School, Lisburn Our Lady and St Patrick's College, Knock, Belfast St Mary's Grammar School, Magherafelt St Dominic's Grammar School for girls, Belfast Strathearn School, Belfast Sullivan Upper School, Holywood St Louis Grammar School, Ballymena Banbridge Academy, Banbridge Rainey Endowed School, Magherafelt Belfast Royal Academy, Belfast Aquinas Diocesan Grammar School, Belfast Dalriada School, Ballymoney Ballymena Academy, Ballymena Omagh Academy, Omagh Ballyclare High School, Ballyclare Royal School Armagh, Armagh Wallace High School, Lisburn Methodist College, Belfast Enniskillen Royal Grammar School (previously Portora Royal School)

Helen Davies, Editor of Parent Power, said: “The educational landscape continues to be challenging across both the state and independent sectors, and this is the first true assessment of post-pandemic exam results. We believe these rankings – and all the additional information on offer in Parent Power – provide parents with a more reliable guide to academic achievement in schools today.