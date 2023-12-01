Register
BREAKING

Sunday Times reveals the top schools in Northern Ireland in annual Parent Power Guide

The Sunday Times has revealed the leading secondary schools in Northern Ireland in its annual league table of the top-performing schools across the UK.
By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Dec 2023, 11:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The paper’s Parent Power Guide is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s top schools.

The latest guide is the 31st edition and is now available online and in print this Sunday.

The fully searchable national database of over 1,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode, is available online here.

Most Popular
The UK’s highest-achieving secondary schools are ranked by the first true set of post-pandemic examination results in the 31st edition of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide. Picture: MChe Lee on UnsplashThe UK’s highest-achieving secondary schools are ranked by the first true set of post-pandemic examination results in the 31st edition of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide. Picture: MChe Lee on Unsplash
The UK’s highest-achieving secondary schools are ranked by the first true set of post-pandemic examination results in the 31st edition of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide. Picture: MChe Lee on Unsplash

Lumen Christi College in Derry / Londonderry has been ranked as the leading secondary school in Northern Ireland and is ranked 17th in the UK.

Friends’ School in Lisburn is in second place in the latest list – 21st position overall in the UK.

All the schools in the list were ranked according to the first true set of post-pandemic examination results.

What are the top 20 schools in Northern Ireland according to the Sunday Times Parent Power Guide?

  1. Lumen Christi College, Derry / Londonderry
  2. Friends’ School, Lisburn

  3. Our Lady and St Patrick's College, Knock, Belfast

  4. St Mary's Grammar School, Magherafelt

  5. St Dominic's Grammar School for girls, Belfast

  6. Strathearn School, Belfast

  7. Sullivan Upper School, Holywood

  8. St Louis Grammar School, Ballymena

  9. Banbridge Academy, Banbridge

  10. Rainey Endowed School, Magherafelt

  11. Belfast Royal Academy, Belfast

  12. Aquinas Diocesan Grammar School, Belfast

  13. Dalriada School, Ballymoney

  14. Ballymena Academy, Ballymena

  15. Omagh Academy, Omagh

  16. Ballyclare High School, Ballyclare

  17. Royal School Armagh, Armagh

  18. Wallace High School, Lisburn

  19. Methodist College, Belfast

  20. Enniskillen Royal Grammar School (previously Portora Royal School)

Helen Davies, Editor of Parent Power, said: “The educational landscape continues to be challenging across both the state and independent sectors, and this is the first true assessment of post-pandemic exam results. We believe these rankings – and all the additional information on offer in Parent Power – provide parents with a more reliable guide to academic achievement in schools today.

"The guide showcases academic excellence but also celebrates schools who may not be right at the top but are rising, innovating and helping pupils flourish. Being a teenager is hard enough, and the past few years since Covid have made life even harder. It is heartening to highlight the achievements of so many students and schools across the UK.”

Related topics:Northern IrelandLisburnDerry