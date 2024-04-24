Sunflower growing competition gets underway in Waringstown!
The competition is aimed at helping develop and nurture children’s ability to grow plants, take pride in their local area and to engage in initiatives that help raise awareness and interest in outdoor activities.
Trevor Beatty, chairman of Well Kept Waringstown, explained how the planting project had come about.
“We had a discussion with the principal Mr McCambley some two months ago about arranging a sunflower growing competition for the children,” he said.
“The school was delighted with the idea and fully supportive.
“The seeds, wee pots and compost have been delivered to the school and it is proposed to do the judging at the end of August.
“The tallest three plants will receive a first prize of £25, 2nd prize of £15 and 3rd prize of £10.
“The prize money is being kindly donated by Carla Lockhart MP.
“The school is in the process of distributing the seeds (four each to the children) and the competition is now up and running.”
Carla Lockhart MP added: “The children will be encouraged to pull on their gardening gloves and get competitive with their classmates to help make an impact in the local community.
“They will plant their sunflower seeds and compete to grow the tallest sunflower.
“When I was approached by Trevor to get involved in this initiative, I was only too willing. Sponsoring the winners is a real honour.
“I may even get involved myself, given the benefits it brings alongside the competitive and fun nature of growing sunflowers.
“It is a great way of getting children involved and interested in outdoor life and the benefits derived from growing plants.”
The local MP added: “I commend everyone at Well Kept Waringstown for all their efforts within the village and for bringing forward this new initiative to the area.
“I look forward to seeing a superb display of sunflowers at homes throughout the Waringstown area!”
