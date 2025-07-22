Super Saturday AND Sunday this weekend in Coleraine with range of events ahead of SuperCupNI

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 12:33 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 12:46 BST
It’s shaping up to be a Super Saturday AND Sunday in Coleraine this weekend!

Coleraine Business Improvement District (BID) are bringing the buzz to the town centre on Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27, with two days of FREE family fun – from spooky storytime to live music, farm animals, football challenges and a FIFA Freestyle Champion.

There’s no excuse for the children to be bored during the school holidays with this spectacular line-up of events. Here’s what’s happening…

SUPER SATURDAY – July 26

11:15am Coleraine Library hosts a ‘Summerween’ Storytime, part of the Big Summer Read. Ignore the sunshine and join us for Halloween-themed fun.

9am-4pm Causeway Speciality Market is back with local treats, gifts, crafts and more.

1-3pm Gareth Burns live in The Diamond.

1-3pm Jigsaw Farm comes to Church Street – meet the animals!

12-3pm Kids’ games and live music from Jamie Sloan at Kingsgate Street.

Pop-up performances from the amazing Kelly Neill Dance Co and Gymnastics Club

3pm Stories and Crafts at Waterstones (ages 3–7)

SUPER SUNDAY – July 27

1-3pm Live music from Aaron Jamieson in The Diamond.

3-6pm DJ Triggs brings the vibes until 6pm.

1-4pm Facepainting by the Sea is back, whether you're a lightning bolt striker or a goalkeeping superhero, get match-day ready with your game face on!

1:30-4pm Beat the Goalie with coaches from Coleraine FC Academy, penalty shootouts for all ages.

Grab a selfie with Benny the Bannsider if you see him in town…

2-4pm Don’t miss Sam Madden, FIFA World Cup performer and three times Irish Freestyle Champion, bringing unreal football tricks to town.

7pm The Budget Energy SuperCupNI Opening Parade kicks off from The Diamond before making its way to the Showgrounds.

Sunday at 7pm – The Budget Energy SuperCupNI Opening Parade kicks off from The Diamond – come cheer it on and feel the excitement!

