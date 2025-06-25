Super Saturday fun heading to Coleraine town centre this weekend
Shoppers and families can look forward to live entertainment in both The Diamond and Kingsgate Street from 1-3pm, while children will love meeting the adorable North Coast Alpacas and getting creative at the face painting station with the talented Lorraine from Facepainting by the Sea.
There will be children’s games, trail maps to complete for a chance to win prizes, and plenty of interactive fun with JF Travel and Jet2.
A special treat is on offer from Pandora Coleraine, where their super-fast engraving service is free between 1–3pm. At 3pm, head to Waterstones for their ever-popular Stories and Crafts session, especially for little ones aged 3 to 7 – a calm and creative way to round off a great day out.
Organised by Coleraine BID, Super Saturdays are running every weekend until August 30.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.