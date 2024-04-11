Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The newly extended store will officially open on Thursday 11th April in Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon, creating six new permanent roles in the now 5,800sq. ft store.

-

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Superdrug has officially opened its new store at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh. It is now three times its original size and creating six more new full time jobs.

-

The store will also feature its very own Beauty Studio area, where shoppers can access professional treatments at ‘affordable prices’. Within the Beauty Studio, customers will have access to eyebrow, piercing and nail services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rushmere Shopping Centre is enjoying a new popularity with national firm JD Sports also undergoing a major upsize and plans on creating 30 new jobs. Well known book store, Waterstones, has also opened in Rushmere Shopping Centre also creating more new jobs. Primark as the new anchor store has certainly helped bring in new tenants and there is a fresh vibrancy and optimism about the centre.

Indeed the Craigavon centre has seen a more than 20% spike in footfall in recent months with exciting entertainment as well as interesting jobs attracting crowds of shoppers.

A spokesperson for Superdrug said: “The expanded store offers customers access to the latest health and beauty products, everyday toiletries, beauty treatments and luxury fragrances, such as Superdrug’s own-brand cosmetics range Studio London, as well as other best-selling ranges including B. Skin, Me+, Vitamin E, Optimum and Naturally Radiant.

"Offering a competitive array of exclusive beauty and personal care brands too, beauty enthusiasts can access beauty and personal care products from the likes of Relove by Revolution and MUA, as well as trending brands including Morphe 2 and Avon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Shoppers can also find their go-to scent at the store’s new fragrance counter, boasting exciting and purse-friendly promotions on perfume and aftershave by premium brands such as YSL, Viktor & Rolf, Giorgio Armani, Prada and Valentino.

The spokesperson continued: “Shoppers will also have the chance to sign up to Superdrug’s Health & Beautycard and VIP Rewards to collect points to redeem on future purchases, with exclusive offers available for cardholders, including lower member prices, bonus point offers, birthday treats and the option to pay with points.

Nigel Duxbury, Property Director at Superdrug, said “We are delighted to expand our store at Rushmere Shopping Centre, doubling our offer in Craigavon. We are confident that local customers will love and welcome the new and improved store, as it offers a wide range of popular health and beauty brands, a luxury fragrance counter and a professional Beauty Studio.”

Martin Walsh, centre manager at Rushmere said: “Superdrug is a firm favourite amongst Rushmere shoppers, and we have no doubt that the unveiling of the newly extended store - complete with an enhanced variety of brands, products and beauty services - will be warmly received by our customers, and a huge success for the brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad