Superhero challenge for primary pupils

Dairy company Dale Farm, which has a base in Ballymena, is calling on primary school children here to create a ‘very dairy superhero adventure’ to be in with the chance of winning a class trip to Streamvale Open Farm and a school visit from Cool FM’s Pete Snodden and the Dale Farm ice cream van.

By Elinor Glynn
Friday, 25th March 2022, 7:47 am

Primary schools can download and create their very own comic strip story featuring Dale Farm’s new superhero, Supercow.

“Our competition is tapping into the imagination of little superheroes across Northern Ireland to create Supercow’s very first adventure.” said Claire Hale, Dale Farm.

“One winning school will be paid a special visit by Cool FM’s very own superhero and dad of primary school daughters Pete Snodden, who alongside Supercow herself, will be presenting a framed copy of the winning comic strip.

Pete Snodden with Dale Farm’s new superhero, Supercow

“The winner’s class will also have the chance to win a ‘class’ day out at Streamvale Open Farm. We can’t wait to see what adventures our Supercow gets up to.”

Visit www.dalefarmbrand.com/supercow-competition for full information and to enter online.

Thr competition closes at 5pm on Friday, April 8.

