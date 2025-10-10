Superheroes assemble - special parkrun in Portrush this Sunday
It’s Superhero Sunday at Portrush parkrun this weekend.
Wonderwoman, Superman, Spiderman, Catwoman – calling all superheroes this Sunday, October 12 at 9.30am!
Why not join Portrush Parkrun Juniors for a free, friendly, family fun 2km run, walk, leap or fly along the East Strand.
All humans and superheroes (no dogs) are welcome to partcipate, though times are only for those registered and aged 4-14 years old.
