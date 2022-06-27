Shoppers at Asda donated food and essential toileteries to an in-store appeal to the food bank which is part of the Trussell Trust’s network of food banks.

Just weeks ago Craigavon Food Bank revealed it was running very low on some staple foods and issued a plea for more donations of food essentials.

Asda has had customer collection food trolleys in store for five years and in that time its customers have donated the equivalent of over nine million meals.

Elaine Livingstone, Community Champion at Asda’s Portadown store with Emma Beggs a volunteer at Craigavon Area Food Bank.

Elaine Livingstone, Community Champion at Asda’s Portadown store, said: “We know the ever-important role food banks play in our local communities, so it was great to see our brilliant customers do what they can to help. Of course, we collect all year round, but we are so thankful for their help during our food drive.”

Asda has donated £5.7m to the Trussell Trust’s network which provides a wraparound service to help put money into people’s pockets, for example by ensuring people have all the social security support they’re entitled to.

The Trussell Trust’s Head of Corporate Partnerships, Sophie Carre, said: “We’re so grateful for the huge support Asda customers have shown during the recent food drive. These generous donations are helping food banks provide vital support to people who don’t have enough money for the things we all need to live – this is crucial right now, as the cost of living soars, squeezing incomes that were already stretched too far.”

“Ultimately, it’s not right that anyone is left without enough money and has no option but to use a food bank. So, we’re really grateful for Asda customers’ support as food banks work to provide practical help to people right now, while we build a future where none of us need a food bank, because none of us will allow it.”

If you would like more information on how to donate food or other items including financial donations to the Craigavon Food Bank, check out their website www.craigavonarea.foodbank.org.uk/

