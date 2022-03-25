Support Air Ambulance NI by writing your will

Throughout March and April, participating solicitors will waive their fee for basic wills and pairs of wills and instead request a donation to support Air Ambulance NI.

Having your will in place means your wishes can be carried out as you would like.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI said: “We are encouraging the people of Northern Ireland to organise their will in March or April with one of our 16 solicitor partners.

“Each solicitor is offering their time and expertise for free to write or update basic wills. This campaign aims first and foremost to raise awareness of the importance of having a will. It also enables us to

raise awareness of the importance of gifts in wills for our charity.

“Although you are not obliged in any way to leave a gift in your will to charity, after prioritising your loved ones, we hope you will consider your Air Ambulance. Those who decide to leave a gift in their will to Air Ambulance NI, will play a huge part in sustaining the service for generations to come.

“If you would like more information on this campaign please call us on 028 9262 2677 or visit https://airambulanceni.org/organise-your-will”