International Women’s Day was celebrated in Magherafelt on Wednesday at an event organised by Mid Ulster District Council.

Under the theme of ‘embrace equity’, the audience at the Terrace Hotel were treated to inspiring speakers who highlighted the many triumphs which females have enjoyed in recent years while also shining a light on the progress still needed.

The council has proudly supported this annual international campaign through a series of successful events which have featured the achievements of inspirational local women who are making a major impact in the world of business, community and all areas of society.

Wednesday night’s event – which featured Orla McKeating and Siobhan Kearney and MC Emma Louise Johnston - was the first of two celebrations, with the second taking place at the Ryandale Inn, Dungannon, next Wednesday, March 15 when Annette Kelly and Claire O’Hanlon will be the main speakers.

Money raised from both events will go to Causeway and Mid Ulster Women’s Aid.

Supporting the International Women's Day event Mid Ulster MLA Emma Sheerin pictured with Jolene Ní Ghruagáin.

Enjoying the event in Magherafelt The McErlean sisters turn out in support of the International Women's Day event held in Magherafelt

Embrace equity Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry welcomes guests to the International Women's Day event held in the Terrace Hotel.

Inspiring speakers Siobhan Kearney addresses the issue of mental health of staff in workplaces and the need for companies to adopt a menopause friendly workplace.