A new community hub is being established in Ballyclare to support medical professionals, primarily from an ethnic minority background, who are coming to work in the local area.

The Ethnic minority Health Care Workers Advice Hub is setting up in the Rashee Road area of the town in a bid to help medical staff from ethnic minority backgrounds settle when they arrive in Northern Ireland.

The hub is the brainchild of Sharon Mokgotle, a qualified nurse from Botswana, who has worked in the province for approximately 15 years, following her first period working here in 2006.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Sharon explained: “I know what it’s like to arrive here with little support and I want to use my experiences to assist people who are coming here in similar positions. I was recruited in my own country, put up in a bed and breakfast when I came here and then I’d to look for my own accommodation. I faced many challenges.

The Ethnic Minority Health Care Workers Advice Hub will operate in the Rashee Road area of Ballyclare. (Pic: Contributed).

"There is a long waiting list for people wanting to get rental properties in the area and it is even more difficult for people from foreign countries who are coming here to work. They are struggling to find somewhere to live.

"Many are having to stay in B&Bs and we know of others who are sleeping on people’s sofas. They are coming here to support the local community, working in hospitals and care homes, but they are facing problems when it comes to getting accommodation.

"Our new hub in the Rashee Road area will feature temporary accommodation, including a number of self-contained rooms and communal facilites, where these newly arrived healthcare workers from other countries can live for as long as they need.

"We plan to have the rooms operational soon and there are people from India and Africa, as well as Poland, who are waiting to stay there. We also have plans to provide further accommodation in the Ballyclare area. These projects are being supported by Hide Property Management and we thank them for their assistance.”

Sharon, who also offers a counselling service, added: “Workers from other countries face a number of challenges when they arrive here. I’d urge them to register with a solicitor shortly after they come to work and live here.

"I’ve heard many concerning stories of how foreign workers, particularly from an ethnic minority background, have been treated, including issues with landlords. A lot of these workers have not had access to legal advice and support. I’d call on all workers to register with a solicitor in order to get this help."

The home of a Filipino care assistant was attacked in Ballyclare last August, with police treating the incident as a racially-motivated hate crime. The incident happened against a background of unrest and violence in towns and cities across the UK, with the homes and businesses of immigrants targeted.

Commenting on the issue, Sharon stated: “I’m worried about racial attacks, but I’ve a strong faith and feel that God has called me to do this.

“I’m not wanting to offend anyone. I want to do what I can to help these healthcare professionals and use what I’ve learnt to support them.

"These people are coming to help the local community. They’re caring for people in medical settings and are contributing to society.”