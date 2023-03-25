There was a good turnout for the Big Breakfast event held in St Luke’s Parish Church hall in Loughgall on Saturday morning (March 25).
The car wash and breakfast fundraiser was in aid of church building funds.
Photographer Tony Hendron went on the scent of the breakfast sizzle to capture what was going on.
1. Sharing a fry
Paula Vennard and son, Louis (2) ready to get stuck into their Big Breakfast at St Luke's Church Hall, Loughgall on Saturday morning. PT13-205. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. All smiles
Michelle and Adrian Boyd take time out from their Big Breakfast to pose for our photographer. PT13-207. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Breakfast time
The Stewart family prepare to tackle the Loughgall Parish Big Breakfast on Saturday morning. Included are Alastair, Megan and Sandra. PT13-206. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Enjoying the event
Tucking in at the Loughgall Parish Big Breakfast are from left, Terry Chin, Davy Calvin and Joanne Chin. PT13-204. Photo: Tony Hendron