Doing all the hard work behind the scenes for the St Luke's Parish fundraising Big Breakfast in Loughgall in aid of church building funds are from left, Doreen Heaney, Mary Walker, Ruth Curry and Alison Sharpe.PT13-200.
Supporters turn out for St Luke's big breakfast event in Loughgall

There was a good turnout for the Big Breakfast event held in St Luke’s Parish Church hall in Loughgall on Saturday morning (March 25).

By Valerie Martin
Published 25th Mar 2023, 19:13 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 19:13 GMT

The car wash and breakfast fundraiser was in aid of church building funds.

Photographer Tony Hendron went on the scent of the breakfast sizzle to capture what was going on.

Paula Vennard and son, Louis (2) ready to get stuck into their Big Breakfast at St Luke's Church Hall, Loughgall on Saturday morning. PT13-205.

1. Sharing a fry

Paula Vennard and son, Louis (2) ready to get stuck into their Big Breakfast at St Luke's Church Hall, Loughgall on Saturday morning. PT13-205. Photo: Tony Hendron

Michelle and Adrian Boyd take time out from their Big Breakfast to pose for our photographer. PT13-207.

2. All smiles

Michelle and Adrian Boyd take time out from their Big Breakfast to pose for our photographer. PT13-207. Photo: Tony Hendron

The Stewart family prepare to tackle the Loughgall Parish Big Breakfast on Saturday morning. Included are Alastair, Megan and Sandra. PT13-206.

3. Breakfast time

The Stewart family prepare to tackle the Loughgall Parish Big Breakfast on Saturday morning. Included are Alastair, Megan and Sandra. PT13-206. Photo: Tony Hendron

Tucking in at the Loughgall Parish Big Breakfast are from left, Terry Chin, Davy Calvin and Joanne Chin. PT13-204.

4. Enjoying the event

Tucking in at the Loughgall Parish Big Breakfast are from left, Terry Chin, Davy Calvin and Joanne Chin. PT13-204. Photo: Tony Hendron

