Pictured before taking part in Sunday's fun run in Lurgan Park in aid of the Southern Area Hospice are from left, Ebhlin Collins, Sinead Collins and Roisin Uichoinn. LM13-209.

Supporters turn out in force for Lurgan Park charity fun run in aid of Southern Area Hospice

There was a great turnout for the fun run in Lurgan Park on Sunday, March 26 in aid of the Southern Area Hospice.

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Mar 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 16:15 BST

The charity event offered runners the chance to be put through their paces over 5k or 10k distances.

Southern Area Hospice Services provide invaluable care and support to patients who live within the Southern Health Board region with life-limiting illnesses including cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Motor Neurone Disease, HIV and Aids.

This high-quality care extends beyond the Hospice into the community and the hospital services. Its aim is to enhance the quality of life for patients by responding to the physical, psychological, emotional, spiritual and social needs and supporting families and carers, thus enabling each person to live every day to the full.

Southern Area Hospice Services relies heavily on the generosity of local people and the support of volunteers who help staff deliver services in many ways, from patient care to fundraising.

All services are provided free of charge and the charity relies heavily on fundraising to care and support patients and their families.

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those taking part in Sunday’s race.

