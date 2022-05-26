Susan has Platinum Jubilee all sewn up

Christine Grant from Historic Royal Palaces with the hand-stitched quilt made by volunteer, Susan Mathieson.

Created by volunteer Susan Mathieson, the quilt features flowers that are all connected to the magnificent gardens at Hillsborough Castle, from sweet pea and magnolia to the stunning rhododendrons which burst to life this time of year, while four crowns based on St. Edward’s Crown - worn by Her Majesty The Queen for her coronation - adorn each corner of the design.

In the run up to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations taking place at Hillsborough Castle this weekend (June 2-5), visitors to the site can enter a draw to win the quilt, with donations supporting the work undertaken by the Gardens Team across the estate.