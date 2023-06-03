Concerns of a new bird flu outbreak across Northern Ireland are growing following an announcement that the RSPB NI’s reserve at Belfast Window on Wildlife (WOW) has had to close from today (Saturday, June 3) until further notice.

The popular site – located within Belfast Harbour Estate on Airport Road West.- is home to birds and wildlife from all over the world, with more than 100 species of birds and other wildlife found there.

Today’s announcement has prompted a renewed warning for vigilance surrounding bird flu.

An RSPB spokesperson said: “A number of black-headed gulls have been found dead at our Window on Wildlife reserve at Belfast Harbour, and testing is currently underway to ascertain the exact cause of death.

"We are monitoring the situation very carefully and taking all the appropriate actions by following current scientific advice. Our concerns lie with both the birds and the wellbeing of our staff and the public.

"RSPB staff and volunteers across our entire reserves network and at Belfast’s Window on Wildlife have been following strict protocols and will continue to be vigilant for dead or sick birds, reporting these to DAERA as required.

"The public should not touch or handle dead or sick birds, and should report dead or sick birds to the DAERA hotline: 0300 200 7840.”

Avian influenza (AI), commonly known as bird flu, is a highly contagious viral disease affecting the respiratory, digestive and/or nervous system of many species of birds. It may also pose a threat to people and other animals in certain circumstances.

RSPB NI's Window on Wildlife (WOW) reserve located within Belfast Harbour Estate on Airport Road West. Picture: Google

Bird flu is a notifiable animal disease. Anyone keeps poultry, including game birds or as pets, should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flock. If notifiable disease is suspected, contact the DAERA Helpline on 0300 200 7840 or your local DAERA Direct Regional Office. Failure to do so is an offence.

Today’s announcement by the RSPB comes just a day after the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) lifted the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) in force across Northern Ireland and the ban on poultry gatherings.

DAERA’s Chief Veterinary Officer Robert Huey, made the announcement and thanked the poultry sector for their role in protecting the industry.

The measures, imposing a range of compulsory biosecurity measures on poultry flocks, were introduced on October 17, 2022. The aim of the AIPZ was to address the risk posed by avian influenza to the poultry sector and was a vital tool in protecting flocks across Northern Ireland from the disease which was circulating in wild birds.

Mr Huey said: “Thanks to the determined efforts from the poultry sector in Northern Ireland to protect their flocks and minimise the impact of disease, we are now in a position to lift the AIPZ and reduce all mandatory restrictions placed on bird keepers. I’m sure this will be welcome news for the sector which contributes greatly to our economy and wider society.

"Although all mandatory restrictions have now been lifted, the biosecurity requirements set out for the AIPZ should still be considered good practice. We are urging all bird keepers, whether they have a few birds or thousands, to adhere to the guidance as much as is practically possible.

"I would also encourage all poultry and captive bird keepers to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their birds and seek immediate advice from their vet if they have any concerns.”

