Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

During a high speed chase from Dungannon on the M1, a PSNI vehicle was damaged with the suspect’s car later found abandoned in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood police spotted the vehicle speeding at the Stagmore Junction of the M1 on Saturday night. When they spotted police they accelerated and this led to a high speed chase down the motorway east bound.

-

PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon investigating after high speed car chase between Dungannon and Lurgan on the M1 motorway.

-

Police said they lost sight of the vehicle when it took off the M1 at Lurgan but the vehicle was later found abandoned behind commercial premises in the Taghnevan area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI helicopter was deployed in Saturday evening but there are no reports that anyone has been arrested in relation to this incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Lurgan are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle was detected travelling at speed on Saturday evening, 18th January.”

Sergeant Booth said: “Shortly before 8.30pm, officers on routine patrol detected the vehicle speeding at the Stangmore Junction of the M1 motorway.

“The vehicle accelerated upon seeing police, and a pursuit ensued along the M1 eastbound. The vehicle left the motorway at Junction 10 and made its way to Lurgan, where police lost sight of it. It was subsequently located abandoned at the rear of commercial premises in the Taghnevan area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The suspect vehicle made contact with the police vehicle during the course of the incident, however thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing, and anyone who might have any information which could help is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting reference number 1419 of 18/01/25.”