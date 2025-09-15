Ammunition Technical Officers carried out a controlled explosion on the object, which was determined to be a World War II era mortar bomb. CREDIT GOOGLE

A suspicious object discovered in Coleraine has been made safe and confirmed as a WWII mortar.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, September 15, police and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended a construction site in the Strand Road area of Coleraine.

It was believed that a suspicious object which had been found was a piece of historical munitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the area was not evacuated, police asked the public to avoid the area.

Later in the afternoon, the PSNI confirmed that the object had been made safe.

They said: “A suspicious object discovered at a construction site in the Strand Road area of Coleraine on Monday 15th September has been made safe.

"ATO carried out a controlled explosion on the object, which was determined to be a World War II era mortar bomb.”