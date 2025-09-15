Suspicious object undercovered in Coleraine confirmed as World War II mortar bomb
On Monday, September 15, police and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended a construction site in the Strand Road area of Coleraine.
It was believed that a suspicious object which had been found was a piece of historical munitions.
While the area was not evacuated, police asked the public to avoid the area.
Later in the afternoon, the PSNI confirmed that the object had been made safe.
They said: “A suspicious object discovered at a construction site in the Strand Road area of Coleraine on Monday 15th September has been made safe.
"ATO carried out a controlled explosion on the object, which was determined to be a World War II era mortar bomb.”