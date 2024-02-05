Swatragh community project opens doors to people of all ages with a disability or complex needs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Open Doors Club, which meets every Wednesday at Granaghan Resource Centre, is offering a wide range of activities and classes to its 24 members, with help from a Community Cohesion Grant worth £1,690 from the Housing Executive.

Margaret McFlynn, Chair of the Open Door Club, said: “Our group is dedicated to providing a range of activities for our members from fitness classes, sport, dance, music, drama, ceramics, arts and crafts, mindfulness and much more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Activities have proved vitally important to improving members’ communication, co-ordination and leadership skills and I’ve loved seeing them flourish, make friends and gain confidence.

Area Manager Sharon Crooks with Open Doors Club Chair Margaret McFlynn, Good Relations Officer Anne Marie Convery and Treasurer Maura Quinn. Credit: Submitted

“We are a cross community group with members of all ages and backgrounds who travel from surrounding communities to join us. They have told us how beneficial our classes have been for their mental health and wellbeing.

“Generous funding from the Housing Executive has made this 10-week programme a reality and we are so grateful for the support in providing the best range of activities for our members.

“Our project’s success is also the result of a wonderful group of volunteers who help facilitate our wide range of activities and I’d like to thank them for their hard work and dedication.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharon Crooks, the Housing Executive’s Area Manager for Mid Ulster, added: “We are proud to fund the Open Doors Club, which has become a vitally important service for some of the most vulnerable members of the local