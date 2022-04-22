Sweet Charity to be staged in Newtownabbey

The production will be staged from Thursday, April 28 until Saturday, April 30.

After their recent highly successful run of ‘Calamity Jane’, the award-winning society return to the stage once more to bring the audience one of the most famous shows by the legendary Bob Fosse with a hilarious script by the incomparable Neil Simon.

The show follows Charity Hope Valentine and her turbulent love life. In its initial run, it was nominated for nine Tony Awards and took home the statue for Best Choreography.

Speaking about the musical, Ciara Bowman, Musical Director, said: “We are so excited at Fortwilliam Musical Society to bring Sweet Charity to the stage at Theatre at the Mill.

“The musical boasts incredible songs with familiar tunes like ‘Big Spender’, ‘Rhythm of Life’ and ‘If My Friends Could See Me Now.’

“It has been so fun working on these numbers with the cast and we can’t wait to share them with audiences.”

Charity will be played by Sophie Patterson, who also took the leading role of Calamity in Calamity Jane last year.

Sophie is a recent graduate of the University of Birmingham where she studied Drama and English Literature and has performed in productions of Phantom of the Opera, Carousel and Sweeny Todd.

Her love interest Oscar will be played by Billy Harvey. Billy studied Musical Theatre in London and has been in shows such as Rent, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Priscila: Queen of the Desert.

Director Kerry Rooney said: “I am thrilled to be back working with Fortwilliam. There’s so much talent, enthusiasm and fun in this company.

“I am also delighted to be bringing Sweet Charity to the stage. It’s an incredibly witty, heartfelt and touching piece with some of the best songs in all of musical theatre.

“We’ve got an outstanding cast and it’s certainly going to be something very special.”

Tickets can be purchased from theatreatthemill.com