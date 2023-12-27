Bags of popular sweets have been recalled from sale because they could spark allergic reactions.

Mondelez International is recalling certain packs of The Natural Confectionery Co. Jelly Snakes because they may contain wheat (gluten) which is not mentioned on the label.

As a result of a packaging error, some packs may contain Liquorice Allsorts sweets which contain wheat (gluten), meaning the product is a possible health risk for anyone with coeliac disease, and / or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.

The products that are affected are 130g in size with the following batch codes and best before dates:

Mondalez has pulled certain packs of its The Natural Confectionery Co. Jelly Snakes because of undeclared wheat. Picture: Mondalez

Batch code: OSH0B35072 (best before December 16, 2024)

Batch codes: OSH0F35111, OSH0B35112, OSH0F35112 (best before December 17, 2024)

Batch code: OSH0F35121 (best before December 18, 2024)

Anyone who has bought the sweets and have coeliac disease, and / or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, is advised not eat them but to return the pack to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund.