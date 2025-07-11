Swimming pool reopens at fire-damaged Larne Leisure Centre

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Jul 2025, 12:41 BST
Public swimming resumed at Larne Leisure Centre today (Friday, July 11) as part of a phased reopening of the fire-damaged facility.

The front of the building was set alight during what police say was race-motivated disorder on Wednesday, June 11.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews tackled the blaze over a two-hour period. As a result of “significant damage” the sporting centre remained closed in the aftermath of the incident.

Public swimming has resumed at Larne Leisure Centre. Photo by: Phillip Byrneplaceholder image
Public swimming has resumed at Larne Leisure Centre. Photo by: Phillip Byrne

Confirming the return of public swimming on Friday, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council added: “Health and safety for staff and customers is our main priority: owing to damage, a temporary reception area is in operation.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we move forward with repairing the centre.”

The Prom Café, which is also based at the Tower Road premises, reopened last month.

Over the bank holiday period, the centre is closed on Saturday and Sunday (July 12 – 13) before reopening on Monday (July 14) at 8.30am.

