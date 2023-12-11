Tributes have been paid to former Ireland and Lions legend Syd Millar after he passed away yesterday (Sunday) at the age of 89.

A stalwart of Ballymena Rugby Club and Ulster Rugby, he made his Ireland debut in 1958 and won a total of 37 caps as well as playing on three British and Irish Lions tours in 1959, 1962 and 1966.

He went on to coach Ireland between 1973 and 1975 and was the mastermind behind the Lions’ undefeated tour to South Africa in 1974.

Syd also served as Lions manager on the 1980 tour, as well as Ireland manager at the inaugural 1987 Rugby World Cup.

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said: “Syd was a visionary who helped navigate the testing waters as the game moved from amateurism to professionalism.

“A past President of Ballymena Rugby Club, Ulster Rugby and the IRFU, his influence helped drive the global expansion of the sport.

“His is a legacy which will endure. On behalf of the Irish Rugby community, I would like to express my sincere condolences to his daughter Lesley, and sons Peter and Johnny at this sad time.”

Ulster Rugby added that Syd’s contributions and legacy “will forever be etched in rugby history”, while Ballymena Rugby Club expressed its condolences to the family of their “highly esteemed member”.

Highlighting his incredible sporting legacy, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna said: “I am saddened to hear of the passing of Syd and my thoughts are first and foremost with his family and friends. Hailing from Ballymena, he was an exceptional rugby player, coach and indeed manager. His talent knew no bounds and he gave so much to the world of rugby – he truly was a sporting hero.

“Awarded the Freedom of the Borough of Ballymena on 20 May 2004, he was an ambassador for Mid and East Antrim and was dedicated to Ballymena Rugby Club where he kickstarted his career. He will be greatly missed and I know his knowledge, dedication and legacy will live on.”