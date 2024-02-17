Sylvia Murray: PSNI seek information from the public to find 'high risk' missing 66-year-old
Police in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon district have launched an appeal to help locate a ‘high risk’ missing person.
Sylvia Murray, who is 66, has been reported as missing from Portadown by her family.
The PSNI said they are “growing increasingly concerned” for Sylvia’s wellbeing.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She is described as 5ft 6” in height, of slim to medium build with brown hair in a bob style.
Anyone who has seen Sylvia or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 535 of 17/02/24.