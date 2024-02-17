Sylvia Murray. Picture: released by PSNI

Sylvia Murray, who is 66, has been reported as missing from Portadown by her family.

The PSNI said they are “growing increasingly concerned” for Sylvia’s wellbeing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is described as 5ft 6” in height, of slim to medium build with brown hair in a bob style.