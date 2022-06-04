Syrian group welcomed by the Mayor to Cloonavin

The Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, invited them to Council’s headquarters as a gesture of support and solidarity.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “I was pleased to have this opportunity to meet with families from Syria who have made the Borough their home. It is important that we reach out the hand of friendship, especially to those who have been forced to flee under such difficult circumstances.

“It is encouraging to see how the group has settled here and I hope they continue to thrive and enjoy life in the area.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with the group of Syrians during their recent visit to Cloonavin. Also included are volunteer English teachers and Causeway Borough of Sanctuary Committee members

Alderman Yvonne Boyle, Chair of Causeway Borough of Sanctuary, said: “We are delighted that the Mayor has a hosted a reception for Syrians who are living in the Borough. Lockdown has been a hard time on everyone but especially those getting used to living in a new country.