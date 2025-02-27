The Mayor, on behalf of Causeway Coast and Glen Borough Council, welcomed the arrival of contractors GRAHAM to the Quay Road site.

The building team arrived on site on February 27 with the Mayor describing the commencement of works as a ‘momentous day for the town’. The £16.4 million project which is jointly funded by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council and the UK Government, is set to be completed by November 2026.

Located at Quay Road playing fields, the new facility will feature a 25m swimming pool, community space, gym, and changing places room. It will also include a café along with an outdoor pump cycle track, walking trails and also an accessible play park.

Welcoming the announcement, Councillor McQuillan said: “The provision of leisure and recreation facilities is central to the health and wellbeing of our communities. It has always been our aspiration to deliver a leading leisure centre in Ballycastle for the benefit of those who live there along with the town’s significant visitor population.

“We are delighted with the local community support for this initiative, and as a Council we are very pleased to act on behalf of our citizens to deliver significant investment, create a lasting legacy, and ensure future growth and development. The commencement of this project does indeed mark an exciting milestone for both this project and Ballycastle and we look forward to working with GRAHAM.”

The Mayor continued: “For the first time, the coastal community will be able to learn to swim in a Council-facility in the town, without having to travel upwards of 20 miles to a different location which will make a huge difference, especially to families and young people.

“Ballycastle’s attractive coastal location along with its outdoor spaces are among its best assets which greatly contribute to its popularity and reputation, but these have never been matched by infrastructure of this kind.

“This project will bring renewed sustainability, and its central location will enhance current connections between the seafront area through to the town centre which is welcome news for the area’s long-term prosperity, and I look forward to seeing this as it progresses.”

Members of the public will be able to submit questions and follow the progress of this exciting new Ballycastle facility, via Council’s updates page on its website: https://causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/blc

1 . NEWS Located at Quay Road playing fields, the new facility will feature a 25m swimming pool, community space, gym, and changing places room. It will also include a café along with an outdoor pump cycle track, walking trails and also an accessible play park. Photo: CCGBC

2 . NEWS Located at Quay Road playing fields, the new facility will feature a 25m swimming pool, community space, gym, and changing places room. It will also include a café along with an outdoor pump cycle track, walking trails and also an accessible play park. Photo: CCGBC

3 . NEWS Located at Quay Road playing fields, the new facility will feature a 25m swimming pool, community space, gym, and changing places room. It will also include a café along with an outdoor pump cycle track, walking trails and also an accessible play park. Photo: CCGBC