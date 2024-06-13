Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An extensive refurbishment programme at Marine Gardens play park in Carrickfergus is nearing completion.

Upgrades to the seafront park commended at the start of February, with an anticipated completion date of July 2024.

The redesign includes new play equipment that will promote physical development, cognitive skills and sensory exploration, from slides and climbing frames to interactive sensory areas and inclusive swings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Accessible pathways and seating areas are in the plans, along with “improved security”, according to the council.

An extensive refurbishment programme at Marine Gardens play park in Carrickfergus is nearing completion. Photo: Helena McManus

As before, a play-ship replica of The Result - the last schooner to be built in Carrickfergus in 1893 - remains the centrepiece of the outdoor space.

The local authority also secured £29,000 funding through the Department for Communities’ Access and Inclusion Fund to enable the purchase of a Changing Places unit for the park, to be launched alongside the re-opening of the play area.

While a number of pieces of equipment such as swings have yet to be installed, with some minor landscaping work to be completed, the park is currently on schedule to welcome visitors this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flagship playpark was originally installed in 2012 as part of wider refurbishment of Marine Gardens.

However, the area has been plagued by antisocial behaviour and vandalism in recent years, with damage caused to play equipment on more than one occasion.