Balmoral Show 2023's Champion of Champions - Balmyle SandyBalmoral Show 2023's Champion of Champions - Balmyle Sandy
Balmoral Show 2023's Champion of Champions - Balmyle Sandy

Take a look back at some of the highlights of this year's Balmoral Show

Show organisers are delighted with the success of the 154th Balmoral Show which ran from May 10-13 at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn with an attendance of well over 100,000 visitors across the four Show days.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 19th May 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 11:52 BST

On Saturday May 13, the Most Appropriately Dressed competition sponsored by Dubarry of Ireland and Ireland’s Blue Book returned to the 154th Balmoral Show.

As always, the competition proved to be a popular attraction for crowds as they gathered to cheer on the local entrants in their best country attire at the Most Appropriately Dressed Marquee.

This year the coveted title of Most Appropriately Dressed at the Balmoral Show was awarded to the stylish Jessica Crawford from Portavogie. The runner-up winners were the fashionable Joanna Donnelly from Crumlin, closely followed by mother-daughter duo Lucy and Catrina Prior from Bangor.

Rhonda Geary, Operations Director at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society commented: "The Balmoral buzz was certainly in the air throughout the four days of this year’s Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank.

"Visitors enjoyed everything from family fun to local produce, alongside exceptional livestock and entertainment.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors back to the Balmoral Show next year as we celebrate the 155th Show from May 15-18, 2024.”

The Most Appropriately Dressed Competition at the 2023 Balmoral Show was won by Jessica Crawford from Portavogie. Pictured (L-R) Nicole Beatty, Ireland’s Blue Book, winner Jessica Crawford, judge Cool FM’s Katharine Walker and Paul Corson, Dubarry of Ireland.

1. Another fantastic year at the Balmoral Show

The Most Appropriately Dressed Competition at the 2023 Balmoral Show was won by Jessica Crawford from Portavogie. Pictured (L-R) Nicole Beatty, Ireland's Blue Book, winner Jessica Crawford, judge Cool FM's Katharine Walker and Paul Corson, Dubarry of Ireland.

Second place in the Most Appropriately Dressed competition was awarded to Joanna Donnelly from Crumlin. Pictured (L-R) Joanne Donnelly and Jessica Crawford.

2. Another fantastic year at the Balmoral Show

Second place in the Most Appropriately Dressed competition was awarded to Joanna Donnelly from Crumlin. Pictured (L-R) Joanne Donnelly and Jessica Crawford.

Jessica House from Annahilt was one of the entrants in the 2023 Most Appropriately Dressed Competition sponsored by Dubarry of Ireland and Ireland’s Blue Book at this year’s Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank.

3. Another fantastic year at the Balmoral Show

Jessica House from Annahilt was one of the entrants in the 2023 Most Appropriately Dressed Competition sponsored by Dubarry of Ireland and Ireland's Blue Book at this year's Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank.

It's all in the detail

4. Another fantastic year at the Balmoral Show

It's all in the detail

