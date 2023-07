Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has issued advice on bin collections over the ‘Twelfth’ holiday period.

Bin collections scheduled for Wednesday, July 12 will take place on Saturday 15, with the exception of Limavady area, which will be Friday, July 14.

Bin collections will take place as normal on Thursday, July 13. Householders are reminded to leave their bin out no later than 7am on the day of collection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Household recycling centres will be closed on Wednesday, July 12 and reopen as normal on Thursday, July 13.