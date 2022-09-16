Take Up Action Cancer’s ‘Trek to Machu Picchu’ Challenge

The 2023 trek to Machu Picchu, in Peru, will take place from November 10-19, 2023, as the charity marks its 50th Anniversary year.

The nine-day challenge will see participants follow the ancient Inca Trail, crossing 52km of difficult terrain to raise funds for Action Cancer’s life-saving and support services.

Local woman Lorraine Saunders (53), who has signed up to the challenge, said: “I first trekked with Action Cancer in 2018 when we took on The Great Wall of China. It was an incredible experience, from start to finish, and I’ve been hooked ever since. Machu Picchu is an iconic trek and tops the to-do-list for many trekkers, myself included, so it was an easy decision for me to sign up.

Geraldine Kerr, Action Cancer’s Head of Professional Services, encourages local people to sign up to Action Cancer’s Trek to Machu Picchu in Peru, in November 2023. Alpacas, like those pictured here, can be found along the ancient Inca Trail enhancing the magic of the trekking experience.

“Prior to the China trek, I hadn’t taken part in any overseas treks or large fundraising events so getting started with the fundraising and training was slightly overwhelming. I’m so grateful however to my employer, my friends, family and, of course, the Action Cancer Fundraising Team for their wonderful support throughout the journey.

“I’ve since trekked Cambodia for the charity and have made so many fantastic friends through Action Cancer’s treks. The fact that the money we raise makes such a positive difference for those affected by cancer locally is just amazing. I thoroughly recommend trekking with Action Cancer and I can’t wait to take on the Inca Trail. I’d encourage you to join me and sign up too!”

With only 500 permits for the Inca Trail allocated daily, this trek offers the unique opportunity to join an exclusive club of the select few who have walked in the steps of the ancient Incas all the way to the Lost City of Machu Picchu. Participants will explore some of the most untouched, extraordinary scenery and experience authentic Peruvian culture.

Geraldine Kerr, Action Cancer’s Head of Professional Services, added: “Every participant who signs up will receive dedicated one-to-one support from our fundraising team, as well as promotional materials to help them reach their target. Whether you want to walk in support of a loved one, or walk to celebrate a significant milestone like turning 50, or whether you simply take on a new challenge, we would love you to join myself, Lorraine and Team Action Cancer for our 2023 Trek to Machu Picchu!”

Registration for this life-changing challenge is £250 and each trekker is required to raise a minimum of £3,900 in sponsorship. The money raised will go directly towards the delivery of Action Cancer’s life-saving and support services, which are freely available to anyone affected by cancer throughout Northern Ireland. For more information on the Trek to Machu Picchu Challenge, or to sign up, contact Action Cancer’s Treks & Activities Executive today: E: [email protected] T: 07580 133755.