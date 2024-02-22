Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To commemorate this, the Mayor of Mid & East Antrim is hosting a charity fashion gala in Magheramorne Estate on March 21.

The council organised a fashion competition for the budding designers in the Art Departments of Larne Grammar School and Larne High School. In addition to this Larne Football Club are hosting a fashion show for the local retailers.

Cara Nelson, Year 12 of Larne Grammar School, won the chance of having her design made by Geraldine and displayed, along with her GCSE dress, at the Football Club on March 28. The other pupils' designs will be displayed on large notice boards at the event.

Talented artists Libby Woods, Oliver Rush and Cara Nelson. Picture: Larne Grammar School

Geraldine was so impressed with talent of the young art students that she is incorporating some elements of their designs into her Gala Fashion Show.

Grace Kelly-Cole, Oliver Rush, Daisy Kellet, Libby Woods, Corey McConnell, Mya McCullough, David Smith, Sarah McMullan, Bethany Shepherd will all see aspects of their designs brought to life for accessories or hair and make-up. Livia Whelan, Year 12 will also attend the event with Geraldine commending: "Her attention to detail and interest in fashion."

To top this, Geraldine has decided that she will make a further five more designs into a ready-to-wear garment, modelled alongside her collection.

Samuel Graham and Libby Kelly (Year 14), Holly Adrain and Nadine Martin (Year 13) and Truly Mills (Year 12) were all selected for this. These will be auctioned off at the Gala on March 21 in aid of the Mayor's charities, Women's Aid and The Dementia Choir. Emily Watson, a second runner-up, was chosen to model Cara's winning outfit at the Gala.

Geraldine Connon inspires young artists. Picture: Larne Grammar School