INTERNATIONAL artist, Tommy Barr, has just returned home from opening his latest exhibition of paintings in the royal city of Nin.

This beautiful old walled city was the mediaeval capital of Croatia. Founded in the 7th century it is alive with echoes of the past.

The Banbridge man’s exhibition was presented in the Baroque House, which serves as the city gallery, and which opens onto the grounds of the 9th century Church of the Holy Cross.

This is the cultural and tourist centre of Nin and Tommy’s exhibition is just one of a programme of highly anticipated events scheduled for this summer.

Tommy pictured on opening night with curator Marijana Ramov.

The old town quarter certainly looks set for a very busy time.

For Tommy, this was a major event and the paintings were quite some time in the making.

They focus on the rich history of Dalmatia.

Over a number of visits, he studied the region’s architecture and visited important early sites. The most important artefacts from there are held primarily in the city museums of Nin, Zadar and Split and these were also studied and used as inspiration.

All of these sources came together in a series of paintings which reveal and re-imagine the region’s precious artistic heritage.

And so the title ‘from time to time’ was chosen for the exhibition.

As ever in the Baroque House, the opening was a fabulous event. The venue looked beautiful with live music by singer songwriter Lucija Grabovac enjoyed by guests as they

spilled out onto the courtyard, where a sumptuous banquet was provided.

It was attended by historians and staff from the museums, who were eager to see Tommy’s reinterpretations.

Others present included artists, locals and tourists. Opening remarks were by event

manager and curator Marijana Ramov, who shared her delight at seeing Tommy’s works

back in the city, pointing out that they “always bring a very distinctive view of the world”.

During the proceedings one of the paintings, entitled ‘the mystery of the little blue dress’, was presented to Mayor Emil Curko for inclusion in the collection of the city. And, so, Tommy’s work will now remain permanently there.

Dalmatia is an area of outstanding natural beauty and, thanks to his hosts, Tommy was able to spend some time enjoying it.

Days were spent sailing in the islands and visiting ancient sites and beautiful little villages.

It was also an opportunity to reconnect with artist friends living there, which is always one of his greatest pleasures.

And, given that some had travelled significant distances to be there, Tommy was left feeling truly humbled.

These were inspiring times and Tommy is quick to acknowledge the warm welcome he received and the generosity of his hosts.

He remains grateful for their kind invitation. Tommy is home with so many wonderful memories and, of course, full of ideas for his next paintings.