Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jim Conway is a well known local historian, with a mind like an encyclopaedia and a fun personality.

He is a frequent broadcaster who has been involved in many local and national television programmes, including Barra on the Bann, Joe Mahon and The One Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was meant to be the speaker on March 9, 2023, but unfortunately that meeting had to be cancelled because of bad weather, so the society is doubly fortunate he has agreed again to come along.

Historical society speaker Jim Conway and his wife Jacky with Joe Mahon.

The Brontë connection is well known locally and the fact that the Brontë sisters’ father, Patrick Brontë, was a gifted storyteller (so was their grandfather).

Once you know their family history its influence on their novels becomes obvious. Joseph Scriven is also well known locally.

He wrote one of the world’s most famous hymns, What a Friend We Have in Jesus. He was baptised in the ‘wee church’ on the Lurgan Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then there’s Helen Waddell, who was fascinated by mediaeval literature and wrote a love story, Peter Abelard, which was founded on meticulous research.

She became very famous and was friendly with royalty. She often visited her sister, Meg, at Kilmacrew House and she is buried in Magherally churchyard.

Captain Thomas Mayne Reid is perhaps less well known. He was supposed to be a Presbyterian minister, didn’t fancy that idea, escaped to America and joined the American Army.

When he left America he settled down in London and wrote thrilling children’s books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you know anything about E R Dodds? Or the literary contributions of two bishops from Dromore, or AE George Russell?

To find out more come to the next meeting of Banbridge Historical Society and enjoy the craic.

Banbridge Historical Society is delighted to welcome visitors who are charged £3 for the evening’s entertainment, which includes light refreshments.