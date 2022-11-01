At its meeting on Thursday, November 10, it will welcome Dr Paddy Fitzgerald, the Head of Research and Development at the Mellon Centre for Migration Studies at the Ulster American Folk Park.

Dr Fitzgerald will give a presentation on ‘Internal Migration in Ireland: 1600 – 2000’. This talk will focus upon internal migration within Ireland from the era of Plantation to the early twenty-first century.

Fitzgerald will argue that this dimension of historic migration in Ireland has been neglected in terms of academic research and publication.

Rock Historical Society focus on internal migration in Ireland.

The presentation begins at 8 pm at the Old School in the Rock.

The Historical Society would like to extend its thanks to the Mid Ulster District Council for grant funding to support the Society’s 2022-2023 programme season.

Advertisement