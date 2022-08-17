Talks to halt bin and leisure strike in Mid Ulster end 'successfully'

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mid Ulster District Council and trade unions (GMB, NIPSA and Unite) have successfully concluded discussions around a local pay offer.

As a result of the collective discussions with all three unions, GMB and NIPSA will now recommend the offer to their members.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unite has a mandate to accept the offer and suspend the current industrial action by its members.

Bin collections have been hit by the industrial action over the last month.

The local offer will see staff move up their existing pay scales by 2 points over 2 years, and also includes an improved one-off ‘cost of living’ payment of £750.

The Council and trade unions have welcomed the outcome of the constructive discussions, jointly acknowledging the importance of ongoing positive engagement.