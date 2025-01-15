Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New concept art showing what the tall ship Result might look like if it was restored and returned to Carrickfergus has been revealed.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Result is the sole survivor of the 38 ships designed and built by Paul Rodgers in Carrick’s forgotten Victorian shipyard between 1845-1893.

The 31-metre schooner transported a wide variety of cargoes to a range of different ports during her long career at sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Result was acquired in 1970 by the Ulster Transport Museum at Cultra, where she is currently on open-air display.

What the Result could look like if restored and relocated to Carrickfergus (concept image only). Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

In August 2024, not-for-profit company, Result Carrickfergus Limited shared plans to restore the historic vessel – and bring it back to Carrick.

The company outlined its intention to “fundraise for Result’s sensitive restoration and relocation to Carrickfergus as a history attraction, education hub and event venue for both visitors and the local community”, adding: “This bold Static-Adaptive-Reuse approach we plan to adopt will be self-funding in the future and help contribute to our town’s attractiveness and prosperity.”

Sharing the image of what Result might look like if relocated to the town, the Carrickfergus Tall Ship Project Facebook page said: "Our town would undoubtedly have one of the most unique and iconic waterfront views with the castle and tall ship together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is important to remember this is just an early suggestion of what might be possible - a final location for the potential return of the Result has yet to be determined with the land owners Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and vessel owners National Museums NI."

Meanwhile, the Carrickfergus Tall Ship Project is seeking the local community’s views on how best to utilise the vessel in its potential new location.

A post on group’s Facebook page read: “To ensure the project provides the maximum benefit it can for the local community, we want your feedback and ideas for experiences and events that potentially could be held on-board.

“Please fill in our survey at https://forms.gle/RrSD5T14PQ88HHoj9 and let us know what you what you want to see from your tall ship!

"Any further suggestions can also be directed to [email protected].”

Meanwhile, January 6, 2025 marked the 132nd anniversary of Result’s launch at Carrickfergus Shipyard.