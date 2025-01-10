Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The company behind proposals to restore the tall ship Result is seeking the local community’s views on how best to utilise the vessel in a potential new location in Carrickfergus.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-metre schooner transported a wide variety of cargoes to a range of different ports during her long career at sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1970, Result was acquired by the Ulster Transport Museum at Cultra, where she is currently on open-air display.

Painting by Maurice Taggart showing the schooner 'Result' moored at Carrickfergus.

In August 2024, not-for-profit company, Result Carrickfergus Limited shared plans to restore the historic vessel – and bring it back to Carrick.

The company outlined its intention to “fundraise for Result’s sensitive restoration and relocation to Carrickfergus as a history attraction, education hub and event venue for both visitors and the local community”, adding: “This bold Static-Adaptive-Reuse approach we plan to adopt will be self-funding in the future and help contribute to our town’s attractiveness and prosperity.”

A post on The Carrickfergus Tall Ship Project Facebook page read: “To ensure the project provides the maximum benefit it can for the local community, we want your feedback and ideas for experiences and events that potentially could be held on-board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please fill in our survey at https://forms.gle/RrSD5T14PQ88HHoj9 and let us know what you what you want to see from your tall ship!

"Any further suggestions can also be directed to [email protected].”

Meanwhile, January 6 marked the 132nd anniversary of Result’s launch at Carrickfergus Shipyard.