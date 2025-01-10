Tall Ship Result: feedback sought on how historic vessel could be used if returned to Carrickfergus
Result is the sole survivor of the 38 ships designed and built by Paul Rodgers in Carrick’s forgotten Victorian shipyard between 1845-1893.
The 31-metre schooner transported a wide variety of cargoes to a range of different ports during her long career at sea.
In 1970, Result was acquired by the Ulster Transport Museum at Cultra, where she is currently on open-air display.
In August 2024, not-for-profit company, Result Carrickfergus Limited shared plans to restore the historic vessel – and bring it back to Carrick.
The company outlined its intention to “fundraise for Result’s sensitive restoration and relocation to Carrickfergus as a history attraction, education hub and event venue for both visitors and the local community”, adding: “This bold Static-Adaptive-Reuse approach we plan to adopt will be self-funding in the future and help contribute to our town’s attractiveness and prosperity.”
A post on The Carrickfergus Tall Ship Project Facebook page read: “To ensure the project provides the maximum benefit it can for the local community, we want your feedback and ideas for experiences and events that potentially could be held on-board.
"Please fill in our survey and let us know what you what you want to see from your tall ship!
"Any further suggestions can also be directed to the project team."
Meanwhile, January 6 marked the 132nd anniversary of Result’s launch at Carrickfergus Shipyard.