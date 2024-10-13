Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TheTandragee 100 is a big step closer to returning to Northern Ireland’s roadracing calendar following news that the Department for Infrastructure intends to carry out important resurfacing work.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said the Department planned to proceed with resurfacing work later this year on a stretch of the A51 to assist with plans for the road race in 2025.

The news has been warmly welcomed by the organisers, who acknowledge this is “the beginning of the hard work for us” as they progress preparations for next year’s event.

"On behalf of the North Armagh Motorcycle & Car Club (Tarmac Section) Ltd it is with great pleasure I confirm that we have received some extremely welcome news from the Department of Infrastructure (DfI)”, said Anne Forsythe, clerk of the course and club secretary.

The Tandragee 100 was last held in 2022.

“We are extremely grateful to all those who have continued to work hard behind the scenes since our last event in 2022, to the Minister and all those within DfI who have made this possible.

"This is just the beginning of the hard work for us; we will now focus our full attention on securing the necessary financial resources and putting everything in place to enable us to apply for a Road Closing Order and undertake all the hundreds of activities that are needed to get the event up and running.

"As a club we are delighted, and we are, as we have always been, committed to doing everything we can to bring this awe-inspiring event back in 2025. We also wish to take this opportunity to thank all our competitors, sponsors, landowners, volunteers and spectators for their continued support.”

The news was also well received by Tandragee 100 Supporters Club, with a spokesperson urging local fans to get behind the efforts to preserve the races.

"With the exciting news we would like to invite all our members to our next supporters club meeting on Wednesday, October 30 at the Ballymore Inn, Tandragee at 7. 30pm.

"Numbers have been declining with the uncertainty but now we need your support more than ever with the go ahead for 2025. If you would like to help preserve the Tandragee 100 it’s not to late. New members are most welcome to come along and join.”

Minister O’Dowd said: “Over many years my Department has been working with race organisers to facilitate the safe conditions for the Tandragee 100 to take place. This has involved carrying out road surface and drainage repairs in advance of the event and that essential work will continue with the resurfacing of a small stretch of the road in preparation for next year's event.

“Our rural road network is at the heart of local communities and contributes to their connectivity and economy. The Tandragee 100 Road Race is part of a busy NI motorsport calendar and attracts many thousands of motorsport enthusiasts. It also generates opportunities for local businesses and tourism. I am committed to supporting and investing in our rural road network to enable local communities deliver local benefits.”

Mr O’Dowd said details on when the work will commence will be made available soon.