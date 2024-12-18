Planning permission has been granted for a major housing development at 10 Old Gilford Road, Tandragee, in lieu of a former industrial operation once owned by textiles firm TD Reid (Braids), which closed in 2004.

The planning application was lodged by Donaldson Planning, Holywood, on behalf of Hilmark Homes Ltd, Portadown.

As part of the redevelopment plans, the vacant factory and associated buildings will be demolished to make way for a residential development comprising 49 units (31 detached and 18 semi-detached dwellings), as well as solar panels, garages, communal amenity space, landscaping, associated site works with access from the Old Gilford Road.

ABC planners note in their report: “The application site consists of a site area of 2.3 hectares.

“The site is split into two distinct parcels of land – the first parcel consists of the former TD Reid factory premises accessed via Old Gilford Road, and the second parcel consists of an area of land extending between Old Gilford Road and Madden Road.

“Access to both parcels of land is currently achieved via Old Gilford Road.

“The former TD Reid factory site, which is located to the south-west, has an existing frontage along Old Gilford Road.

“The site comprises of a number of vacant former industrial buildings associated with the former use of the site and an associated yard area.

“The factory was previously known as TD Reid (Braids) Ltd and was established in 1966. The company manufactured a wide range of woven and braided products which were sold worldwide. Officers have been advised that no proposal to re-use or re-develop this factory has been forthcoming since the factory ceased trading in April 2004.

“The demolition of this factory, and the erection of residential houses on this site, is considered to be an acceptable physical regeneration projection which will represent a betterment to the streetscape and townscape.

“The applicant contends that this site is not deemed suitable for modern industrial purposes, and notes that the site was previously granted approval for residential development.

“The applicant contends that locations such as Tandragee are now considered undesirable for industrial purposes, given other industrial zonings within the Council area which are closer to the motorway. This is evidenced by the proposed relocation of White’s Oats from its premises in Tandragee to Mandeville Business Park in Craigavon.

“The applicant also considers a conflict between the use of the land for industry and the adjacent zoned residential lands.

“The proposal shall deliver environmental improvements to the site frontage along Old Gilford Road, and the associated positive benefits this will have on the adjacent listed building at Orange Hill.

“This is achieved via the enhanced landscape planting along Old Gilford Road, which would act as visual buffer between the proposed development and the listed building and enhance the character of the area.

“Officers are of the opinion that the proposed development will not be out of character when set in/against the general pattern of the existing immediate and wider development.

“It is proposed to introduce the planting of 101 native species trees, ranging in specification from standard to native feathered trees. In addition, there are areas of native boundary/woodland screen planting, mixed hedge planting and ornamental hedge planting throughout the development. The proposed planting is considered to visually aid the integration of the development, and the proposals area considered to be acceptable.”

The nearest listed building is Orange Hill on Gilford Street. It is a Grade B1 listed house, and the planners’ report explains that concerns regarding the proximity of the proposed housing development were satisfactorily addressed through sympathetic design.

“Historic Buildings had initial concern in relation to the impact of the proposed development on the setting of Orange Hill, which is a Grade B1 listed building,” the report said.

“Following a site meeting, it was agreed that a suite of sympathetic materials should be adopted on proposed units deemed to potentially have an impact on the setting of Orange Hill.

“Officers are content that the proposed development will respect the character and setting of the listed building. The use of materials within the setting are of a traditional and sympathetic nature, which respects the listing building and character of the setting of the listed building.

“Officers recognise that the proposed dwellings are in close proximity to land used for domestic-scale equestrian use.

“Officers, in consultation with the Environmental Health Department, are content that the proximity of the proposed residential development to these animals will not give rise to unacceptable adverse impacts on the residential amenity of prospective occupants in relation to noise impacts.”