Tandragee man (39) accused of having a knife in public in Lurgan, has been released on bail by Craigavon judge

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 19th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
A 39-year-old man, accused of having a knife in Lurgan, has been released on bail.

Deyan Rankov, aged 39, of Market Street Court, Tandragee, Co Armagh, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He is charged with possessing a knife in Castle Lane, Lurgan on July 17 this year without good reason or lawful authority.

He is also accused of using a vehicle in a ‘dangerous condition’ on the same date.

After the charges were put to Rankov, he told the court he understood the charges. A PSNI officer said she could connect the accused to the charges before the court.

Rankov’s solicitor, Ms Sinead Willox, said she had no issues with the connection. She said she had spoken to her client, who has the papers in the case, but she has yet to have sight of them and asked for a short adjournment.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan released Rankov on his own court bail of £300 and the case was adjourned until October 1.

