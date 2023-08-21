A security alert on Monday night in Tandragee has now ended.

A security alert was declared on Monday night in the Madden Road area of Tandragee following the discovery of a suspicious object. Picture: Pacemaker

The alert was declared in the Madden Road area after a suspicious object was found. Cordons were put in place at Terryhoogan Road, outside Tandragee FC and at Madden House and motorists and the public advised to avoid the area.

In a short statement issued just before 8am on Tuesday, police confirmed the security alert had ended.

Inspector MacDonald said: “Police attended and the object is not believed to have been anything untoward. The road was closed for a couple of hours on Monday evening but has since reopened.