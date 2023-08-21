Tandragee security alert: public thanked for their patience as suspicious object is examined
A security alert on Monday night in Tandragee has now ended.
The alert was declared in the Madden Road area after a suspicious object was found. Cordons were put in place at Terryhoogan Road, outside Tandragee FC and at Madden House and motorists and the public advised to avoid the area.
In a short statement issued just before 8am on Tuesday, police confirmed the security alert had ended.
Inspector MacDonald said: “Police attended and the object is not believed to have been anything untoward. The road was closed for a couple of hours on Monday evening but has since reopened.
"We would like to thank the public for their co-operation and patience as we investigated this report.”