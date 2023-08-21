Register
Tandragee security alert: public thanked for their patience as suspicious object is examined

A security alert on Monday night in Tandragee has now ended.
By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Aug 2023, 20:11 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 08:15 BST
A security alert was declared on Monday night in the Madden Road area of Tandragee following the discovery of a suspicious object. Picture: PacemakerA security alert was declared on Monday night in the Madden Road area of Tandragee following the discovery of a suspicious object. Picture: Pacemaker
A security alert was declared on Monday night in the Madden Road area of Tandragee following the discovery of a suspicious object. Picture: Pacemaker

The alert was declared in the Madden Road area after a suspicious object was found. Cordons were put in place at Terryhoogan Road, outside Tandragee FC and at Madden House and motorists and the public advised to avoid the area.

In a short statement issued just before 8am on Tuesday, police confirmed the security alert had ended.

Inspector MacDonald said: “Police attended and the object is not believed to have been anything untoward. The road was closed for a couple of hours on Monday evening but has since reopened.

"We would like to thank the public for their co-operation and patience as we investigated this report.”

