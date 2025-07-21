Tandragee teen apprentice heading to SkillBuild National Finals

Following months of preliminary and regional qualifiers, the finalists for this year’s SkillBuild national final have been announced and competing this year is 17-year-old Tandragee student Alan Holubowitz within the Wall and Floor Tiling category.

Alan, a Level 2 Wall and Floor Tiling Diploma Apprentice at Southern Regional College’s Greenbank campus, is one of eight national finalists, having achieved one of the top scores among all competitors in this year’s competition.

Having won the Northern Ireland 2025 regional competition in Wall and Floor Tiling in May this year, Alan had to wait it out until all regional competitions had concluded. Results from all regional competitions were quality assured and moderated by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), before Alan was announced as a finalist at this year’s national competition.

Alan will now compete at the SkillBuild National Final scheduled for 19-20 November at Arena MK in Milton Keynes amongst the UK’s best construction trainees.

SkillBuild is the UK largest and longest running construction skills competition, overseeing competitions in 10 areas: bricklaying, carpentry, drylining, furniture & cabinet making, joinery, painting & decorating, plastering, roof slating & tiling, stonemasonry and wall & floor tiling.

Lee Campbell, Principal & CEO of Southern Regional College commented: “Congratulations to Alan on being announced as a finalist at this year’s SkillBuild National Final. Reaching this stage of the competition is a testament to his exceptional technical skills, precision, and dedication to his craft. It’s a significant achievement, and one which we will continue to encourage all our students to strive for.”