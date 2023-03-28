Co Armagh Grand Orange Lodge is hosting a week long evangelical outreach initiative called ‘Mission Orange’ next month.

The week-long Gospel Mission, to be held in Tandragee District Orange Hall and led by six of the County Grand Lodge Chaplains, will start on Sunday afternoon, 23rd April, then each evening from Monday, 24th to Friday, 28th April. The theme for the week of services is ‘Truth’.

Co Armagh Grand Orange Lodge is hosting a week long Gospel Mission entitled Mission Orange 2023 in Tandragee, Co Armagh.

Each of the services will be taken by one of the County Chaplains and will be hosted in turn by the 11 District Lodges within the County, with the District Lay-Chaplains reading the Scriptures, and local Bands and Soloists taking part. The offering will be for the Air Ambulance NI, after expenses.

The opening service will be preceded by a parade to Tandragee District Orange Hall, led by the Pride of the Birches Accordion Band and the County Standards. Brethren, Sisters and Junior Lodge members are asked to assemble on the Armagh Road, Tandragee, at 2.45pm, to move off at 3.00pm.

The specific details for the week are as outlined below:

Sunday 23 April 3.30pm (Parade from Armagh Rd at 3.00pm). The service will be hosted by the County Grand Lodge with the Chaplain Wor Bro Rev Dr Alan McCann, CGC (Truth of Scripture) Scripture Reader: Wor Bro Stevie McNeill. Pride of the Birches Accordion will lead the parade and the soloist is Bro Paul Berry.

Monday 24 April 8.00pm the service will be led by Portadown and Keady with Chaplain Wor Bro Rev Graham Middleton, DCGC (Truth of Sin) and Scripture Reader: Wor Bro Ryan Harris. Also taking part will be Crosskeys Victoria Flute and Soloist Miss Joanna McCammon.

Tuesday 25 April at 8.00pm the service will be led by Richhill and Lurgan with Chaplain Wor Bro Rev Maurice Laverty, DCGC (Truth of Rejecting God) and Scripture Reader Wor Bro Sandy Hewitt. Also taking part will be Hamiltonsbawn Silver and Soloist Bro Stephen Anderson.

Wednesday 26 April 8.00pm will be the turn of Loughgall and Killylea with Chaplain Wor Bro Rev William Anderson, DCGC (Truth of the Cross) and Scripture Reader Wor Bro David Coulter. Also taking part will be Killylea Silver and Soloist Bro Paul Elliott.

Thursday 27 April at 8.00pm will be the turn of Tandragee and Newtownhamilton with Chaplain Wor Bro Rev David McLaughlin, DCGC (Truth of Death) and Scripture Reader Wor Bro Kyle Silvey.

Also taking part will be Aughnagurgan Accordion and the group, The Rainey Family.

On Friday 28 April at 8.00pm will be the turn of Armagh, Markethill and Bessbrook with Chaplain Wor Bro Rev Edwin Frazer, DCGC (Truth of Heaven) and Scripture Reader Wor Bro Raymond McCormick.

