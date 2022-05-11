Taste the best of Mid and East Antrim at the Balmoral Show

Show goers are invited to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s exhibitor stand to sample a feast of flavours and mouth watering treats from a selection of local homegrown food and drink producers.

Thanks to the support of the Council, five local businesses will be showcased to a large audience from Wednesday to Saturday, May 11-14, at Stand 7 within the must-visit Northern Ireland Food Pavilion.

The local businesses - Gold & Brownes, Flossy Treats, In Juice / ELEveg, Green Fingers Family and Meroë Foods - will be on the stand offering samples of their speciality food and drink produce, which will be available for purchase on the day.

Local business Flossy Treats who will be attending Balmoral Show this year again.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey says he’s really looking forward to meeting with the exhibitors and guests, and sampling some of the fantastic local produce that these local businesses offer. He said: “Agri-food is an integral sector for Mid and East Antrim, an area rich with indigenous artisan talent and I am delighted that we can bring together a range of innovative producers, who will be proudly showcasing their products at this year’s show. I also look forward to meeting with members of the public and would encourage you all to show your support of their business endeavours and future plans.”

Each business will be showcasing at Balmoral on the following days: May 11, 13 and 14 - Gold & Brownes, luxury artisan brownies made from the finest Belgian chocolate and made using gluten-free ingredients

May 11 and 12 - Flossy Treats, producers of sweet delights including chocolate, honeycomb and personalised confectionery products.

May 12 - In Juice / ELEveg, producer of a range of delicious healthy shot drinks using microgreens.

May 13 – Green Fingers Family, producers of a range of tasty homemade vegan granola.

May 14 - Meroë Foods, producers of a range of fresh traditional pitta bread.

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will run at Balmoral Park from Wednesday to Saturday, May 11-14. All tickets must be purchased online or through the App. To purchase tickets to the Show, visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk.