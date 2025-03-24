Cases of tuberculosis (TB) have been steadily rising in Northern Ireland over the past few years, new figures reveal.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) is warning the public to stay vigilant as becoming infected with TB can bring serious health risks.

There were 86 cases of TB notified to the PHA in 2024, an increase from 78 cases reported in 2023, 69 cases reported in 2022 and 54 cases in 2021.

Dr Jillian Johnston, Consultant in Health Protection at the PHA, said: “TB is an infection that is spread in the air by inhaling small droplets from someone with infectious TB of the lungs who coughs, sneezes, talks or sings.

Nres from the Public Health Agency (PHA) have revealed a steady increase in cases of tuberculosis since 2021. Picture: unsplash

"Although TB mainly affects the lungs, it can affect any part of the body. The good news is that TB is treatable and curable for the vast majority of people, however early detection and treatment is important to help avoid health complications and to reduce the risk of spreading the disease to others.

"While the overall rate of TB is low in Northern Ireland, we need to remain vigilant to the serious risks it can pose.”

What are the risk factors for contracting TB?

Almost anyone can get TB, but some people are more at risk than others due to social risk factor (SRF). These include:

people in close contact with someone who is infected, for example, living in the same house

people that have lifestyle or social risk factors, such as alcohol or drug misuse or are homeless

people that have a condition that weakens their immune system such as renal conditions or diabetes, or are having treatment that weakens their immune system

people who have lived or spent time in a country or area with high levels of TB

What are the risks of contracting Bovine Tuberculosis?

The PHA warns that another group of individuals that are at a slightly increased risk of TB are those from the farming community. TB in cattle is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium bovis which also has the capacity to infect and cause TB in humans.

Although the overall risk of bovine TB remains very low, there were three bovine TB cases reported in Northern Ireland in 2024. For those working in the farming community there are steps they can take to reduce the risk of exposure to bovine TB:

wash hands thoroughly several times a day and always before eating, and after finishing work for the day

wash skin wounds immediately with soap and running water and cover with a waterproof dressing

avoid drinking milk that has not been pasteurised or boiled, or eating dairy products made with raw milk

if, despite the risks to human health involved, you or someone in your family still wish to consume unpasteurised milk and its products, make sure that the milk comes from an officially TB-free herd

do not drink or eat in animal areas

The UK has signed up to the World Health Organization (WHO) TB elimination targets by 2035, committing to support an annual reduction in TB incidence and transmission.

To help achieve this, the PHA is working with HSC Trusts and other partner organisations to increase awareness and help improve TB diagnosis and treatment, especially for those at higher risk of getting TB.

What are the symptoms of TB?

The PHA says everyone should be aware of the symptoms of TB, which include a prolonged cough, fever and unexplained weight loss. If anyone is concerned about their symptoms they should contact their GP. Greater awareness can mean the condition is diagnosed and treated much earlier.

Any of the following symptoms may suggest TB:

fever and night sweats

persistent cough

unexplained weight loss

blood in your sputum (phlegm or spit) at any time.

For further information go to www.pha.site/tb-leaflet and www.nidirect.gov.uk/conditions/tuberculosis-tb